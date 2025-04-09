Navi Mumbai: A 28-year-old pillion rider lost her life, and two others - the rider and a 10-year-old child - were severely injured after an allegedly speeding car rammed into their bike on the Mumbai-Goa highway on Sunday. Trio flung off Mum-Goa flyover as speeding car hits their bike; 1 dead

The deceased is identified as Aditi Singh, a resident of Vile Parle. The two injured are identified as Salman Shah, 27, and Gauri Khairnar, 10. The trio were a part of a group on a trip to the Karnala Bird Sanctuary, their relatives told the police.

Around 12 noon on Sunday, they were returning on the Mumbai-Goa flyover when an allegedly speeding car coming from the opposite direction lost control and rammed into the bike. “After their visit, they were searching for a restaurant for lunch on the highway. Meanwhile the speeding car lost control and jumped the divider. It crashed through the median and landed on the other side of the road before hitting the bike,” said a police officer.

Singh was rushed to the MGM hospital, Kamothe, where she succumbed to her injuries on Monday. The child, Khairnar, and Shah are residents of Ulwe. They were rushed to MGM hospital as well but as their condition grew critical, they were shifted to Apollo Hospital in Belapur for further treatment. said police sub-inspector Dipak Shelke.

The accused driver was identified as Harshad Jain, 31, a resident of Revdanda. He is an LIC agent and was heading towards Mumbai. Jain was booked for rash and dangerous driving, and endangering the life or personal safety of other. Senior inspector Gajanan Ghadge informed that the vehicle of the accused was confiscated, and a notice was served to the driver.