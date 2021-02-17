TRP case: WhatsApp chats contain proof of my innocence, says Partho Dasgupta

The state government on Tuesday argued before the Bombay high court (HC) that Partho Dasgupta, former chief executive officer of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), was the mastermind behind rigging of television ratings and his WhatsApp chats with the anchor of a news channel proved that he was very closely involved in the rating manipulation to benefit the channel.

Dasgupta, however, refuted the allegations and maintained that the WhatsApp chat, wherein he had told Goswami that he would not compromise on the outlier policy, was proof of his innocence, hence not granting him bail would be a travesty of justice.

Senior counsel Aabad Ponda refuted the allegations of the state that the former CEO of BARC had direct involvement in the rigging of ratings at the behest of some English news channel.

The single bench of justice PD Naik, while hearing the bail application of Dasgupta, was informed by Ponda that the gifts in the form of jewellery which his client had allegedly received from Goswami and were used at the time of his wedding. The jewellery that was purchased even before Goswami was conceived.

Ponda further submitted that the statement of the BARC employee, which alleged that Dasgupta had not taken any action on her complaint of a sudden spike in the ratings of some news channel was negligence and not a crime. The statement was pertaining to Ramgarhia, and Dasgupta’s failure to act on a complaint. He also submitted that there was no grievance on the part of the advertisers who may have been induced to pay more to the channels, whose ratings had been allegedly rigged, hence he should be granted bail.

Earlier in the day, the state through special public prosecutor Shishir Hiray continued argument opposing Dasgupta’s application for bail in the TRP manipulation case and said that the content of the WhatsApp chats recovered from Dasgupta’s mobile was proof that he was very close to some news channels and had masterminded the rigging of ratings.

Hiray submitted that the post of managing director and CEO was equivalent in terms of authority and hence Dasgupta could not hide behind the argument that his powers as CEO were limited.

Hiray also added that the post on which Dasgupta was appointed was sanctified and he had misused it to benefit some channels.

After hearing the submissions, the court said it had concluded hearing the arguments and reserved its order.