2 die as driver falls asleep at wheel, rams truck into railing on Samruddhi Expressway

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 17, 2023 12:59 AM IST

NAGPUR: Two persons were killed when a truck driver fell asleep, and the speeding vehicle rammed into the railing of a bridge on Samruddhi Expressway on Wednesday.

The accident occurred near Talegaon Dashasar in Amravati district. The truck driver and the cleaner were on their way from Mumbai to Nagpur and the driver fell asleep while driving, and the truck crashed into the railing of a bridge.

The impact was such that the front part of the truck was completely crushed. Both, the driver and its cleaner, identified as Mohammad Faizan Mohammad Ali, 48, and Mohammad Mamtaj Mohammad Shaikh, 46, natives of Bodh Gaya in Bihar, died on the spot. Talegaon Dashasar police was alerted, and they are investigating to ascertain the circumstances that led to this accident.

The Samruddhi Expressway, which was inaugurated in December last year, is turning out to be an accident-prone area as frequent accidents occur on the stretch. Last month, 26 passengers of a luxury bus were when a fire broke out in the bus after an accident near Buldhana.

