Truckers to strike, private bus operators defer till July 6

Mumbai: From Wednesday, operators of heavy vehicles–containers, trucks and multi-axles–will go on strike to protest allegedly unfair e-challans and no entry rules. Bus operators, who were to be a part of the strike, have deferred it till July 6; drivers and staff of private buses will instead wear black bands around their arms as a mark of protest. Heavy vehicle transporters are set to go on indefinite strike from 12 midnight Tuesday. Their main demands are that unjust fines should be stopped immediately and all types of fines imposed on e-challans should be waived. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

The associations heading heavy vehicles said that the strike would stop the movement of 250,000 vehicles across Maharashtra. A meeting with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, to be held on July 2, is expected to resolve the issue.

The associations of heavy vehicles have raised four main issues which they want the government to address. Baba Shinde, a member of the Maharashtra State Goods and Passengers Transport Association, said that their biggest concern were e-challans that are allegedly issued without proper evidence. “The cops click photographs of the number plates of vehicles and levy e-challans wrongfully without valid reasons,” he said.

The association claims that every heavy transport vehicle has accrued ₹10,000- ₹20,000 of e-challan fines over the past few months.

The association also objects to no-entry rules that differ from city to city, and allow the movement of heavy vehicles only for a certain period every night. The truckers alleged that they are made to pay heavy fines when they are transporting goods during the day. They are also protesting against fines that are levied for not having cleaners in heavy vehicles.

State transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said that during a meeting on June 26, he informed the protesters that a committee had been formed to look into their complaints. “This committee will give their report in a month’s time,” said Sarnaik, adding that it was incorrect of them to proceed with the strike even after this reassurance. “If a truck driver speeds over the permissible limit, then the e-challan is bound to be levied. What is wrong with that?” questioned Sarnaik.

Some truckers of the All India Motor Transport Congress, not actively participating in the strike, noted that all the critical issues were being resolved. Bal Malkit Singh, advisor and former president, AIMTC, said that the issue with border check posts would be soon resolved, the issue with having cleaners is also under consideration, and a committee has been made to review the e-challan issue.

Meanwhile bus operators have deferred the strike till July 6. “If until then the issue is not resolved then we will go on strike from July 7,” said Harsh Kotak, Mumbai Bus Malak Sanghatana. “We were requested by the government not to go on strike as it will cause inconvenience to passengers travelling for Ashada Ekadashi,” he added.

The School Bus Owners’ Association (SBOA) too backed out from the protest. “We received an official communication from the government assuring us that our grievances will be addressed with due seriousness,” said Anil Garg, president of the SBOA. “They have acknowledged the concerns and conveyed that the resolution will take some time,” he added.

As per the directions of Sarnaik, a 10-member committee was formed including government officials and representatives of transporters. A government resolution issued on Tuesday said, “The committee will look into the issues related to goods transporters, school bus operators, bus operators and other transport professionals and give its report in a month.”

The committee, chaired by a transport commissioner, will include a joint transport commissioner, an additional transport commissioner, a superintendent of police, an additional director general (traffic), a joint police commissioner of Mumbai (transport), Prasanna Patwardhan from the Bus operators Confederation of India, B M Singh from the AIMTC, Deepak Naik from Mumbai bus owners association, Pravin Paithankar, president of Maharashtra heavy transport and inter-state container operator association, and Udaysinh Barge from Vahtukdar Bachao Kruti Sanghatana.