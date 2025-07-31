Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
Tuition teacher booked for burning 8-year-old’s hand as punishment

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 05:32 am IST

A teacher in Mumbai was booked for allegedly burning an 8-year-old boy's hand with a candle to punish him for poor handwriting.

MUMBAI: The teacher of a private tutoring class in Malad east was booked for allegedly burning the hand of an eight-year-old boy with a candle, because of his bad handwriting.

According to the Kurar police, the boy’s father, Mustaqin Khan, 50, told the police that his son, Mohammad Hamza Khan, a Class 3 student, attends two hours of private tuition classes every evening with the accused, Rajshree Rathod.

On Tuesday evening, the victim’s elder sister dropped him off at Rathod’s house for tuition. The police said, around 9pm, Rathod called Khan and asked him to pick up his son as he was crying a lot.

When the boy returned home, he told his father that Rathod had held his hand over a candle to punish him for his bad handwriting. Khan told the police that when he confronted Rathod she confessed that she had done it to ‘discipline’ the child. When Khan said that such punishments for young children were inhuman, she began abusing him, he told the police.

The police said that the boy was taken to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali West for treatment. Based on Khan’s complaint, the police filed an FIR against Rathod at the Kurar Police station.

