Search
Sat, Aug 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Turbhe paint factory found misusing govt-subsidised fertiliser

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 02, 2025 07:24 am IST

The fertilisers, exclusively meant for farmers, were used by Mazda Colours Ltd for Benzene. The matter came to light after a surprise inspection last month

MUMBAI: In a statewide crackdown on the misuse of government-subsidised fertilisers, a large-scale irregularity from a Turbhe-based paint manufacturing company was recently unearthed by the quality control department. The fertilisers, exclusively meant for farmers, were allegedly used by the company after the department found their Benzene Soluble material containing neem oil, a marker of agricultural-grade need-coated urea.

Turbhe paint factory found misusing govt-subsidised fertiliser
Turbhe paint factory found misusing govt-subsidised fertiliser

The matter came to light on June 6 after a team from the quality control department carried out a surprise inspection at the company’s industrial units in Dombivli and Turbhe, suspecting diversion of subsidised agricultural urea for commercial manufacturing. Around 4,690 bags of urea, each weighing 50kg and labelled ‘Technical Grade Urea for Industrial Use Only’, were found. To verify its contents, samples were sent to the fertiliser Control Laboratory in Nashik.

“The lab results clearly prove the urea in question was not technical grade as claimed, but subsidised neem-coated fertiliser meant exclusively for farmers. This is a serious breach of law and public trust,” stated Balaji Manchakrao Shinde, district quality control inspector, in his official complaint with the Turbhe police.

After the lab results were sent to the department on June 30, the authorities issued a show cause notice on July 3 and placed a sales ban on the remaining 171.271 metric tons of urea, valued at 91.47 lakh, that were found on-site.

The company’s initial documentation was submitted on July 7 and was deemed incomplete. Additional documents submitted on July 11 reportedly failed to justify the procurement and use of stock. “When we requested documents such as purchase bills, delivery challans, and usage logs, the company representatives reportedly failed to produce them,” said the investigating officer.

“The accused have colluded to misuse government-subsidised fertiliser for personal gain and committed fraud against the government,” Shinde further stated in his complaint.

An FIR was registered on July 28 against 14 accused from the company for conspiracy, misuse of government resources, intentional deception for financial gain and other relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, and the Fertiliser Movement and Handling Control Order, 1973. The Turbhe police said the matter is currently under investigation.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Turbhe paint factory found misusing govt-subsidised fertiliser
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On