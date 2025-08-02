MUMBAI: In a statewide crackdown on the misuse of government-subsidised fertilisers, a large-scale irregularity from a Turbhe-based paint manufacturing company was recently unearthed by the quality control department. The fertilisers, exclusively meant for farmers, were allegedly used by the company after the department found their Benzene Soluble material containing neem oil, a marker of agricultural-grade need-coated urea. Turbhe paint factory found misusing govt-subsidised fertiliser

The matter came to light on June 6 after a team from the quality control department carried out a surprise inspection at the company’s industrial units in Dombivli and Turbhe, suspecting diversion of subsidised agricultural urea for commercial manufacturing. Around 4,690 bags of urea, each weighing 50kg and labelled ‘Technical Grade Urea for Industrial Use Only’, were found. To verify its contents, samples were sent to the fertiliser Control Laboratory in Nashik.

“The lab results clearly prove the urea in question was not technical grade as claimed, but subsidised neem-coated fertiliser meant exclusively for farmers. This is a serious breach of law and public trust,” stated Balaji Manchakrao Shinde, district quality control inspector, in his official complaint with the Turbhe police.

After the lab results were sent to the department on June 30, the authorities issued a show cause notice on July 3 and placed a sales ban on the remaining 171.271 metric tons of urea, valued at ₹91.47 lakh, that were found on-site.

The company’s initial documentation was submitted on July 7 and was deemed incomplete. Additional documents submitted on July 11 reportedly failed to justify the procurement and use of stock. “When we requested documents such as purchase bills, delivery challans, and usage logs, the company representatives reportedly failed to produce them,” said the investigating officer.

“The accused have colluded to misuse government-subsidised fertiliser for personal gain and committed fraud against the government,” Shinde further stated in his complaint.

An FIR was registered on July 28 against 14 accused from the company for conspiracy, misuse of government resources, intentional deception for financial gain and other relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, and the Fertiliser Movement and Handling Control Order, 1973. The Turbhe police said the matter is currently under investigation.