Tutor arrested for outraging modesty of job candidate

MUMBAI: A tutor was arrested for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman during a job interview in Andheri East last week.

According to the police, they received the complaint from a 21-year-old woman on July 7, alleging that the accused, identified as Sagar Sakhare, 40, who runs an MPSC preparation academy, not only spoke to her inappropriately but also touched her without consent.

“The complainant had gone to the academy in Syndicate Chambers on July 6 after coming across an advertisement about a vacancy. After reaching the academy, she was taken to the cabin of the accused. Instead of interviewing her, Sakhare started making comments that made her uncomfortable,” a police official said. She added that the woman, therefore, started recording their conversation on her mobile phone.

Sakhare first told the complainant that the vacancy had been filled but she could stay and talk to him, the officer added.

“The complainant registered a case the next day and also submitted the audio recording. We arrested the accused the same evening. When we visited the premises of the classes, the accused had deleted all CCTV footage of the accused ever being in his office,” the officer said.

The accused has been booked under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 201 (disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.