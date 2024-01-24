Two arrested in clash between Yuva Sena members and Kutchi Mohalla residents

Navi Mumbai: Two men have been arrested in connection with the clashes that ensued between members of Yuva Sena and residents of Kutchi Mohalla, for disrupting a celebratory rally for the Ayodhya temple consecration on Monday afternoon. The mohalla residents have also filed a written complaint to the Navi Mumbai police commissioner, deputy commissioner of police (zone 2), assistant commissioner of police (Panvel), and senior police inspector of Panvel City police station, demanding an investigation against the men who allegedly arrived unannounced, hurling slurs like “Go To Pakistan.” HT Image

The arrested individuals, identified as Huzefa Ansar Ansari, 28, and Hanjala Abdul Razak Patel, 19, were taken into custody on Tuesday. They were produced before the court, which remanded them to police custody for two days.

According to the FIR that was lodged in the early hours of Tuesday by Chinmay Hemant Sonawane (29), an executive with Reliance Jio Company and the head of Yuva Sena for ward number 18 of Panvel, he along with two of his associates were attacked and injured with a sharp object that caused injuries to them.

As per the FIR, the Yuva Sena group that was headed by Kshitij Shingare and Roshan Pujari, had taken out a rally from Utsav Chowk to sector 15 in Panvel following which lunch was arranged at Samarth Godown belonging to Shingare.

“The bike rally led by Shingare deviated unexpectedly from its intended route toward the godown for lunch and, instead, proceeded towards Muslim Naka, prompting us to follow suit,” the FIR by Sonawane said. The situation escalated when the rally reached Muslim Naka, leading to a confrontation with around 10 to 15 men from Kutchi Mohalla. The clash resulted in injuries to Sonawane, and two others- Giriraj Tiwari, 21, and Sandeep Thakur, 30.

Meanwhile, mohalla residents lodged a written complaint alleging unlawful assembly, provocation of disturbance, and criminal intimidation against the rally participants. They called for criminal action, highlighting the lack of prior notice and the use of derogatory language targeting their community.

The men from Kutchi Mohalla were arrested under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with the use of dangerous weapon), 427 (mischief), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention).