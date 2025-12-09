MUMBAI: Bandra police have booked two bouncers of 145 Club in Bandra West for allegedly abusing and assaulting three patrons, among them a 30-year-old London resident, in the early hours of Monday. Two Bandra club bouncers booked for assaulting three patrons, including London resident

The complainant, Ravi Kilwani, who is visiting Mumbai and staying with relatives in Mulund West, told police that he and his friends, Teerth Patel, 33, and Umang Patel, 31, had gone to the Ambedkar Road club late on Sunday. Around 12.40am, while they were dancing, two bouncers allegedly began assaulting him without provocation, kicking him repeatedly until he began bleeding from the temple.

Kilwani claimed he was then dragged down the staircase to the ground floor. When Teerth and Umang confronted the bouncers, one of whom was identified as Pranay, the duo allegedly attacked Teerth as well. Umang subsequently called the police helpline.

A patrol team reached the spot shortly after and took the three men to Bhabha Hospital for treatment. Following first aid, the group approached Bandra police, who registered an FIR against the two bouncers under sections 118(1) (causing hurt with dangerous weapons), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (breach of peace), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“We have issued notices to both bouncers to appear before the investigating officer,” a Bandra police officer said.

Senior police inspector Ravindra Salunkhe said preliminary enquiries suggest the patrons may have been under the influence of alcohol and could have accidentally pushed the bouncers, triggering the altercation. Police said CCTV footage from the club will be examined to establish the sequence of events.

Repeated attempts to contact the club elicited no response.