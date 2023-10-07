News / Cities / Mumbai News / Two brothers jump off running Deccan Queen Express at Kalyan; 1 dead, other injured

Two brothers jump off running Deccan Queen Express at Kalyan; 1 dead, other injured

ByAnamika Gharat
Oct 07, 2023 07:30 AM IST

Thane: Two brothers, who work as daily wage labourers, tried to deboard from a running Deccan Queen Express at Kalyan railway station, and met with an accident in which one died and the other was injured.

The two brothers were identified as Riaz Noor Mohammed, 19 and Farid Ansari, 22. They were rushed to Rukminibai Hospital where Farid was declared dead, while Riyaz was treated for injuries and discharged.

According to the police, the incident occurred on platform number 7 at Kalyan railway station around 9.35am and held up the Pune-CSMT train for 12 minutes at the station.

Archana Dusane, senior inspector, Kalyan Government Railway police, said, “The duo hail from Bihar and they were living with a relative in Neral. They had travelled to Pune yesterday for a labour job, and on their way back, they tried to get off in Kalyan as they wanted to reach Neral and then had lined up another job for Friday. The Deccan Queen Express train doesn’t stop at Kalyan but slows down near the station. Both of them jumped off and were injured. The injured brother is in shock due to the death of his brother and is recovering from his injury.”

An Accidental death report was registered, and further investigations are going on.

Saturday, October 07, 2023
