Two charred after car crashes into road divider in Matunga

Two brothers were charred as a speeding car caught fire after hitting a road divider on Sion-Trombay road in Matunga on Monday. According to police, the five occupants in the car were drinking throughout the night and were proceeding towards south Mumbai in the early morning when the accident occurred around 4.30 am. Mumbai, India - Sep 11, 2023 : 2 People died, 1 Serius and 2 people injured in Car burning at Sion, in Mumbai, India, Monday, Sep 11, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

Kunal Aatar, 33, a resident of Nerul, is married to a woman from Mandale village in Anushakti Nagar, police officials said. After dropping his wife at her parent’s house on Sunday, Aatar decided to party with four residents of Mandale - Pravin Mulji Waghela, 18, Ajay Mulji Waghela, 21, Harsh Kadam, 19, and Ritesh Bhoir, 25.

“They drank at a bar in Ghatkopar and left in a Hyundai i20 around 4 am for south Mumbai to visit famous Ganeshotsav pandals and Marine Drive. Near Ganga Vihar hotel in Matunga, their car crashed into a road divider. As it was in high speed, the impact was huge and the vehicle immediately caught fire,” a police officer from Sion police station said.

Aatar was behind the wheel while Ajay Waghela was on the front passenger seat, the officer said. Ajay and Pravin – two brothers and both school dropouts - died on the spot. Kadam has suffered 90% burns and is presently admitted to Sion general hospital and is said to be in a critical condition.

The police suspect that the vehicle was running at a speed of more than 100 kmph and due to the crash, the CNG tank might have leaked and set the car ablaze.

“Aatar and Bhoir have suffered minor injuries. We are in the process of registering an offence against Aatar, who is also the owner of the four-wheeler, under section 304 (ii) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) along with sections of the Motor Vehicles Act,” the police officer said.

The police said they had taken blood samples of Aatar to test for alcohol and prima facie found he was drunk.