Two city students ace ISC exam, ICSE top score 99.8%

Mumbai: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on Wednesday declared the results of its class 10 and class 12 examinations. With a pass percentage of 99.9, class 10 students in the state fared slightly better than class 12 students, whose pass percentage was 99.81. The papers were more analytical this year, yet the students have done well, said a principal (Praful Gangurde /HT Photo)

Two students from the city scored 100% in the Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam for class 12, while a student each from Mumbai and Thane scored 99.8% in the Indian Certificate of School Education (ICSE) exam for class 10, the top score in their category.

Ishmit Kaur and Aarav Bardhan, top scorers in the ISC exam, were both students of Bombay Scottish School in Mahim.

Kaur, a science student, wants to pursue her higher studies in medicine, she told Hindustan Times. “I never studied in a planned way but focussed on revisions, which helped me achieve 100%. I will now appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) scheduled on May 4,” she said.

Bardhan, a commerce student, wants to pursue a degree in law. “I know my ability of problem solving and love to fight for justice, which inspires me to pursue law,” he said. He has already appeared for the Common Law Admission Test – a centralised national-level entrance exam for admission to 25 out of 27 National Law Universities across the country – and is now waiting for the result.

Sunita George, principal of Bombay Scottish School, Mahim praised students’ performance in the class 10 and 12 exams. “The papers were more analytical this year, yet the students have done well,” she said.

Chitransh Garg, top scorer in the ICSE exam from the city, was a student of Jamnabai Narsee International School, Vile Parle West. He started studying for the class 10 exam from the last day of the previous class, he told HT.

“I mostly relied on what was taught in school. I have a passion for Physics, Chemistry and Manthematics (PCM), so I have decided to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) after class 12 as I am keen on joining an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT),” he said.

The school’s principal Sonali Gandhi said, “At Jamnabai Narsee, we are committed to fostering a culture of excellence, providing our students with the support and resources they need to succeed.”

Anmol Pai, the ICSE topper from Thane, was a student of Sulochanadevi Singhania School. He attributed his success to sacrificing computer games and football, which allowed him to dedicate time for studies.

“I will prepare for JEE and IISER (Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research) aptitude tests as I would like to pursue research in physics or chemistry,” he said.

BMC-run ICSE school shines

The MPS Woolen Mill School in Matunga – the first and only school run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation that follows the ICSE curriculum – registered a 100% record as all 27 students who appeared for the class 10 exam cleared it. The top scorers from the school were Yuvashree Saravanan (93.02%) and Arpit Yadav (91.08%).

The school was started in the north zone in 2020-21 and the first batch of 27 students appeared for the exam this year. Among them, seven students scored 81% and above. Additional municipal commissioner Amit Saini felicitated the students and teachers of the school.

Sujata Khare, education officer (secondary), said meritorious students would receive ₹25,000 per year for up to seven years as per the BMC education department policy. “The money will help them to achieve their career goals,” she said.