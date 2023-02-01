Two dead in explosion at Bhiwandi scrapyard

Two men were killed on Wednesday after a chemical that was stored in drums at a scrap dealer’s godown in Bhiwandi caught fire, triggering an explosion. Preliminary investigation found that that one of the men was smoking at the time of the incident, fire officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Ramjan Mohmmad Zamil Qureshi, 45, who hailed from Malegaon and owned the scrap business, and Mohammad Israil Sheikh, 35, a labourer from Bihar.

Nitin Chavan, station in-charge of Bhiwandi fire station, said, “We received a call around 8.30 am and five firemen and one fire engine were rushed to the spot. It was found that there were four green plastic drums containing 230 litres of diethylene gylcone acid each.”

Both used the chemical to clean plastic and yarn wastage, he said. “The impact of the blast was so strong that Qureshi and Sheikh were flung out around 300 metres away.”

A police team also reached the spot and sent the bodies to IGM hospital for post-mortem.

Naresh Pawar, senior police inspector, Nizampura police station, said, “A forensic team and a dog squad are on the spot. Further investigations are on.”

The godown is located at Talvali naka under Khoni gram panchayat.