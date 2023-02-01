Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Two dead in explosion at Bhiwandi scrapyard

Two dead in explosion at Bhiwandi scrapyard

mumbai news
Published on Feb 01, 2023 10:19 PM IST

Two men were killed on Wednesday after a chemical that was stored in drums at a scrap dealer’s godown in Bhiwandi caught fire, triggering an explosion

Kalyan, India - February 01, 2023: Two persons killed in a blast due to chemicals stored drums at a scrapyard in Kambe Village, Talavali Naka, Bhiwandi, in Thane, India, on Wednesday, February 01, 2023. (Photo by Pramod Tambe/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
Kalyan, India - February 01, 2023: Two persons killed in a blast due to chemicals stored drums at a scrapyard in Kambe Village, Talavali Naka, Bhiwandi, in Thane, India, on Wednesday, February 01, 2023. (Photo by Pramod Tambe/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
ByNarendra Gupta, Mumbai

Two men were killed on Wednesday after a chemical that was stored in drums at a scrap dealer’s godown in Bhiwandi caught fire, triggering an explosion. Preliminary investigation found that that one of the men was smoking at the time of the incident, fire officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Ramjan Mohmmad Zamil Qureshi, 45, who hailed from Malegaon and owned the scrap business, and Mohammad Israil Sheikh, 35, a labourer from Bihar.

Nitin Chavan, station in-charge of Bhiwandi fire station, said, “We received a call around 8.30 am and five firemen and one fire engine were rushed to the spot. It was found that there were four green plastic drums containing 230 litres of diethylene gylcone acid each.”

Both used the chemical to clean plastic and yarn wastage, he said. “The impact of the blast was so strong that Qureshi and Sheikh were flung out around 300 metres away.”

A police team also reached the spot and sent the bodies to IGM hospital for post-mortem.

Naresh Pawar, senior police inspector, Nizampura police station, said, “A forensic team and a dog squad are on the spot. Further investigations are on.”

The godown is located at Talvali naka under Khoni gram panchayat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out