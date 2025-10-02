NAVI MUMBAI: Two men were killed in separate road accidents, caused due to rash driving, one in Airoli and the other in Kamothe on Tuesday. While the first one was a hit-and-run, the second one involved a 20-year-old man who lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a divider, causing fatal injuries. Two deaths due to rash driving on Tuesday

According to the police, the first incident took place at 1.20 pm at Swami Samarth Chowk on the Airoli–Mulund Road. Jitendra Anna Shewale, 42, was killed after a speeding container truck hit his motorcycle. Shewale, who was delivering milk and eggs at the time, was knocked down and run over by the truck’s rear wheels.

“He died on the spot due to severe head injuries. The truck driver fled the scene after the accident,” the investigating officer said, adding that a case has been registered and efforts are underway to trace the driver.

The second incident occurred at 11 am on Tuesday when Tanaji Waghadkar, 20, was rashly driving his pickup van when he lost control of the vehicle and hit the divider, causing him severe injuries. “He was rushed to MGM Hospital in Kamothe, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment,” said a police officer.