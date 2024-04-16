MUMBAI: Two men in their mid-twenties died after their bike hit a speed breaker and crashed into a stationary bus at Tulsi Pipe Road in Mahim late on Sunday night. The third man, riding triple seat with them, sustained severe injuries and is currently in a critical state at KEM Hospital, Parel. Two die as speeding bike crashes into stationary bus in Mahim

The Mahim police officials said the accident took place at 11.30pm when the three men were returning from a party in an inebriated condition and the biker was speeding the Honda Pulsar. “None of them wore helmets,” said a police officer. The men were travelling on the south carriageway from Senapati Bapat Marg towards Dadar station.

The officers said the deceased have been identified as Bhavesh Dharme, 27, and Nilesh Patil, 25. The injured man was identified as Vikas Sonawane.

The officers said that after scanning the CCTV footage of the spot, they learnt that the motorcycle was speeding, and Patil failed to see a speed breaker on the road. The motorcycle hit the speed breaker and Patil lost control of the bike resulting in the fatal crash.

The impact was so strong, the three were flung several feet in the air hitting the road. An eyewitness informed the police about the accident and rushed the men to the hospital. While Patil and Dharme were declared dead upon arrival at KEM Hospital, Sonawane was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

The police said that the men had no identity proof and no documents of the vehicle on them. The police have registered a case under sections 304 (a) (death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving), 337 (dangerous driving) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Motor Vehicles Act against Patil.

“The men were returning from a party and were speeding due to which the rider lost control of the bike and it hit the parked bus,” said a police officer from Mahim police station.