News / Cities / Mumbai News / Two held for possessing MD powder in Dombivli

Two held for possessing MD powder in Dombivli

ByN K Gupta
Nov 30, 2023 10:41 PM IST

Two people have been arrested in Dombivli, India for possessing 58 grams of MD powder worth ₹2.32 lakh. They were intending to deliver it to an unknown person.

Dombivli

HT Image
HT Image

The Manpada police in Dombivli have arrested two people for the alleged possession of 58 grams of MD powder worth 2.32 lakh when they arrived at a location with the intention of delivery to unknown person on Tuesday, the police said.

The accused have been identified as Arshad Qarar Khan, 28, aresident of Khoni village in Dombivli, and Shahabuddin Mainuddin Sayyed, 28, a resident of Ajmer district of Rajasthan.

Sunil Tarmale, Assistant Police Inspector received information about two people arriving near Palava city in Dombivli with MD powder for selling it to customers and informed senior Inspector Ashok Honamne. The police laid a trap and based on suspicion, detained the duo. During the questioning, they confessed that they had MD powder. The narcotic drug was seized by the police along with a motorcycle and two mobile phones.

A case was lodged under various sections of the NDPS Act. Khan has been booked in two NDPS cases lodged at Mumbra police station in Thane and APMC police station in Navi Mumbai, police sources said. They were produced in court which remanded them in police custody till December 6.

Sunil Tarmale, investigation officer, at Manpada police station said, “We are investigating into how they procured the narcotics substances and whom they were scheduled to sell it.”

