Friday, Jul 11, 2025
Two held with mephedrone, heroin, charas worth 2.5 crore in two raids

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 09:08 AM IST

MUMBAI: ANC seized drugs worth ₹2.5 cr, arresting two dealers from Lokhandwala and Versova, recovering mephedrone, heroin, and charas.

MUMBAI: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) recovered drugs worth 2.5 cr and arrested two alleged drug dealers, one from Lokhandwala and the other from Versova, in two separate cases. In both cases, the police acted on a tip-off and held the dealers. The drugs seized include heroin, mephedrone, and charas, said a police officer.

In the first case, the accused S Khan was caught with mephedrone and charas worth 1.25 crore and 18 lakh cash at his residence in Lokhandwala, said Navnath Dhavale, deputy commissioner of police, ANC. The Azad Maidan unit of the ANC unit acted on a tip-off about Khan’s drug deals and raided his flat on Monday.

Khan is a native of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and worked as an instrumental engineer with an architect in Mumbai, Dhavale added.

The police said that during interrogation, Khan confessed he had been selling the contraband for the past three years. “We are trying to find others involved in the supply chain,” said Dhavale.

In the second case, the Kandivali unit of the ANC arrested Faizan Irfan Gaur, 31, a resident of Versova, on Tuesday after recovering 306 grams of heroin worth 1.22 crore from his residence. The police seized Gaur’s mobile phone to get further leads in the case, said a police officer.

A case has been registered against Gaur under Sections 8(a) (cultivate or gather any portions of the coca plant) and 21(a) (offences involving commercial quantities of narcotic drugs) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Follow Us On