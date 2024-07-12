Two HR college alumni share AIR three at CA final result

Mumbai: Two alumni from the Hassaram Rijhumal (HR) College of Commerce and Economics secured an All India Rank (AIR) three at the CA final result which was announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on Thursday. The duo, Kiran Singh (L)from Mumbai and Ghilman Ansari from Navi Mumbai secured AIR 3 with 79.50%, on their first attempt.

Around 35,819 candidates appeared for the Group 1 and 2 exams, out of which 7,122 passed.

Singh, a Ghatkopar resident, currently works for a financial firm and wants to continue her job after receiving her degree. Expressing her happiness on securing the third rank on her maiden attempt, she said, “I decided to pursue commerce after class 10, following my elder sister. I chose CA since it’s the best professional education in the commerce stream, and I managed to clear all the levels in one stroke.”

The other third-ranker, Ansari also cleared his CA in the first attempt. “I used to study hard and believed that I would score good marks in this examination. But didn’t expect to secure third position across the country,” said Ansari whose father works as a company secretary in a private firm. Ansari further stated that becoming a CA is always bigger than the number of attempts to take the exam. “Without taking any pressure off the attempts, a person should crack this examination stress-free,” he added.

Shivam Mishra from New Delhi bagged AIR one with 83.33% and Varsha Arora from Delhi secured the second rank with 80%.

Mishra was also placed under AIR 50 in the CA foundation exam held in 2019 and AIR 20 in the intermediate-level exam in 2020. He is the son of a priest and the only person in his family who holds a professional background now.

The ICAI also announced the intermediate examination results today. Kushagra Roy from Bhiwandi secured first rank with 89.67%, Yug Kariya from Akola, Lalit Yaga from Bhayandar secured second rank with 87.67%, Hiresh Kashiramka from Mumbai and Manit Singh Bhatia from New Delhi secured third rank with 86.50%.

11,041 candidates passed the Group 1 and 2 exams out of the 59,956 that appeared.