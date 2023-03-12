Two infra bodies headed by CM Shinde spar over toll collection in city

Mumbai: Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Friday decided to give the rights to collect tolls at the city’s entry/exit points to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) as the tenure of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) for the same ends in 2027. Mumbai, India - November 18, 2016: Dahisar Check naka in Mumbai, India, on Friday, November 18, 2016. (Photo by Pratham Gokhale/ Hindustan Times) (Pratham Gokhale/HT PHOTO)

Sources close to the CM said that his logic behind handing over the toll collection to MMRDA is that the latter would get a source to fund its infrastructure projects in Mumbai and MMR.

However, the MSRDC has pointed out that it is also constructing a new bridge on Thane creek at a cost of ₹800 crore which is expected to be ready by 2024. It will be the third bridge on Thane creek and will be an important connector, especially to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport. The MSRDC would also need funds for the project. The MMRDA is now mulling an option to work out some funding arrangements with the MSRDC. Both agencies are headed by Shinde.

MMRDA commissioner S V R Srinivas said, “We are undertaking projects worth one lakh crore rupees. We have to strengthen the infra and make MMRDA financially stable. We have to take care of our financial needs for the future. I have suggested that we can take over the work of the third Thane creek bridge or the second option is to allow MSRDC to continue with the Vashi toll for a few years. MMRDA works for Mumbai, while MSRDC concentrates on infra works in the state.’’

Srinivas said that the decision of how many years to continue with the toll for Mumbai infra projects and how much toll to be levied will be decided later. It will be a fresh contract (with toll contractors).

While MSRDC MD Radheshyam Mopalwar said that this was a proposal by the MMRDA.

At present, the MSRDC is collecting tolls for 55 flyovers in Mumbai and this will happen till 2027. The state also charges a VAT of ₹1 on fuel for the infra projects.

RTI activist Vivek Velankar said, “It is a crime to collect toll after the money is recovered. The Mumbai entry point contract has to close after 2027. The MMRDA has no right to collect it. The public never protests.”

Activist Shriniwas Ghanekar said, “The SC has already said that once capital outlay is recovered, toll must stop. The MSRDC has not declared the capital outlay of any project. In this case, the MSRDC has collected much more than required. Now rights will be given to MMRDA from 2027. The moment the order is issued, I am moving the court.’’