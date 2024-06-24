Two killed as container brake fails on Mumbai-Nashik Highway

Thane: Two individuals died in a collision between a container vehicle and a bike on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway last Sunday evening. The victims, Amaan Sayyad, 19, and Archna Pagare, 20, succumbed to their injuries after the bike they were riding came under the wheels of the container due to reported brake failure. HT Image

Amaan and Archna, both employed in Thane and Dombivli respectively, were returning home from work when the accident occurred. The collision was so severe that iron rods from the container pierced their bodies.

The driver of the container, Jitendrakumar Yadav, 28, was arrested by police following the incident. Authorities registered a case and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

“Amaan and Archna, who regularly commuted together, were on their way home when the brakes of the container failed near the Kharegaon toll area,” said a traffic officer. Despite efforts to rush them to the hospital, both victims died before medical aid could be administered.