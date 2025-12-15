Search
Mon, Dec 15, 2025
Two killed as truck rams into bike on WEH, driver arrested

ByMegha Sood
Published on: Dec 15, 2025 05:50 am IST

The police analysed the CCTV camera on the stretch, which revealed the identity of the truck and its driver. The vehicle was then traced to Gujarat, from where the accused, identified as Salman Salim Khan, was arrested on Sunday evening

MUMBAI: Two colleagues, returning home in Mira Road after work, were killed after a truck hit them from behind and crushed their heads on the Western Express Highway (WEH) near Dahisar in the early hours of Sunday. The absconding truck driver was arrested from Gujarat later in the evening.

According to the police, the motorcyclist Zahir Amlani, 28, and the pillion rider Irshad Hussain were the employees of a private company in Malad West. They were heading home in Mira Road when the accident occurred around 1.40 am. When the duo reached the Dahisar Metro station stretch on WEH, a truck rammed their motorcycle from behind, throwing them onto the road. Both sustained fatal injuries after their heads were crushed under the truck’s tyre.

On being informed by some passersby, a police patrolling team arrived at the spot and rushed the victims to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival. Their families were informed, after which a case of causing death due to negligence was registered against the truck driver.

Subsequently, the police analysed the CCTV camera on the stretch, which revealed the identity of the truck and its driver. The vehicle was then traced to Gujarat, from where the accused, identified as Salman Salim Khan, was arrested on Sunday evening.

The police said that Khan, a native of Uttar Pradesh, claimed he did not stop after the accident as he had only heard a sound. “The driver has been arrested and will be produced before the court on Monday,” a police officer from Dahisar Police Station said.

