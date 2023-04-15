Policeman, delivery executive knocked over by BEST bus, JCB

MUMBAI: In two separate incidents on Friday, a policeman and a delivery executive were killed after their bike was hit by a JCB excavator and BEST bus. The first incident was reported from Rawalpada in Dahisar East at around 3.45am when an excavator travelling on the wrong side of the road, hit a 27-year-old biker, killing him and injuring the pillion rider. HT Image

According to the Dahisar police, the victim identified as Rajinder Singh, who worked as a delivery partner for Blinkit company, was returning to his residence in Damu Nagar, Kandivali East.

Rajinder’s brother Jintendra, said he received a call from Sumit Mahisalge 27, who was sitting pillion with Rajinder, and informed him that Singh had reached the Rawalpada Bridge when a JCB hit Rajinder’s bike, causing the two-wheeler to slip and fall.

As a result, Singh and Mahisalge fell to the ground as the loader’s part pierced into Rajinder’s chest. Mahisalge told Jitender that Rajinder had been rushed to the Shatabdi Hospital by the passers-by where he was declared brought dead.

The locals of the area intercepted the JCB driver (MH 46 AB 34), identified as Rajesh Yadav, 25 years old, and handed him over to the police officials.

“We have arrested Yadav on the charge of death due to negligence under section 304-A of the Indian Penal Code,” said Pravin Patil, senior police inspector of Dahisar police station.

In another accident, a policeman was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a BEST bus at Vakola on Friday morning.

According to the police officers, the constable, identified as Prabin Ashok Dinkar, 43 years old, was attached to the Marine Drive police station. He was travelling to South Mumbai on his motorcycle around 9.30am Friday. When Dinkar, a resident of Santacruz East, crossed New Modern School in Santacruz East, the driver of the BEST bus on route number 392 hit his bike. “The driver of the bus was speeding and could not control his vehicle,” said the police officer.

Dinkar suffered serious injuries and was rushed to VN Desai Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries around 11.15am. The police are in the process of handing over Dinkar’s body to his relatives. “We are in the process of registering the FIR and arresting the driver,” said a police officer from Vakola police station.