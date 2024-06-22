Two killed in separate road accidents in Navi Mumbai

NAVI MUMBAI: Two individuals died in separate road accidents in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. HT Image

The first incident involved 26-year-old Manish Shelke, who was riding his electric scooter recklessly. The accident occurred around 2:20pm on the overbridge from Kalamboli to Palaspe on the old Mumbai-Pune highway. According to Panvel police, Shelke succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Akash Jamadar, 26, who was riding pillion, sustained injuries and was admitted to a local hospital.

The second accident was reported by the Belapur police station. Nilesh Shejwal, 40, died when his car collided with a parked dumper. The crash took place around 9am near the CBD Belapur flyover on the Sion-Panvel highway. The dumper was parked on the left side of the road, a few feet away from the flyover. Shejwal failed to notice the stationary vehicle, resulting in a collision that caused severe injuries and led to his death. The driver of the dumper is currently absconding.

In both accidents, police have registered cases under sections 304(A) (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.