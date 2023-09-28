News / Cities / Mumbai News / Two labourers die in separate incidents due to lack of safety gears

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 28, 2023 08:12 AM IST

In Ambernath, the labourer fell into the duct area of the lift. On the other hand, in Kalyan, the labourer died while installing hoardings at high level without safety. In both cases, a case has been registered against contractor and builder under section 304 A of the IPC

Thane: Two labourers died in two separate incidents in Kalyan and Ambernath due to the lack of adequate and proper safety gear provided to them.

In Ambernath, Rajesh Kumar, 25, was doing plastering work on the second floor when he lost his balance and fell into the duct area of the lift of the building. There were no safety barriers erected near the lift duct.

“We have booked the builder Rajesh Thanekar for not following safety rules. There were no barricades near the duct area. It was slippery too because of which the Kumar slipped off and sustained severe head injuries,” A Shaikh, assistant police inspector, Ambernath Shivaji Nagar police, said.

In another incident in Kalyan, on Tuesday around 6.45 pm, Daud Shaikh, 59, had been given the task to put up 25 to 30 advertising hoardings and was provided with a rope with a small swing seat by the contractor, Yunus Shaikh.

“Shaikh was provided with a very poor quality of rope. The rope broke when he was working at a height, and he fell off. He was not provided a helmet, harness, and other important safety equipment, because of which he suffered serious injuries and died before admission to the hospital,” Mahatma Phule police officials said.

In both cases, the police have booked the contractor and the builder under section 304 A (cause death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

