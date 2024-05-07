 Two men killed for intervening in fights between couples | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Two men killed for intervening in fights between couples

ByHT Correspondent
May 07, 2024 07:10 AM IST

Two men killed in Dombivli while intervening in disputes between married couples. One stabbed, one beaten to death. Murder cases registered against the perpetrators.

THANE: In separate incidents, two men who tried to intervene in disputes between married couples, were killed in Dombivli. The first incident was reported from Sonarpada area of Dombivli East, where a woman stabbed her brother-in-law with a knife after he tried to defuse tension between the couple.

According to police, Sandeep Mengane and his wife Sangeeta would often engage in nasty fights. On Sunday afternoon, things went out of control when a quarrel turned into an ugly fight. Sandeep’s brother Sagar, who overheard the arguments, tried interrupting the abuses hurled by the couple during a heated exchange. Angry over Sagar’s mediation, an enraged Sangeeta went to the kitchen, took out a knife and stabbed Sagar multiple times.

“After coming into her senses, Sangeeta then tried to end her life. Both were admitted to the hospital, but Sagar was declared dead during the treatment. A case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Sangeeta and after she is recovered from the injuries, we will arrest her,” said an officer from Manpada police station.

A similar incident was reported from the Manpada area where a married couple, identified as Tahiyad Ali and Sufia Ali, both labourers working at a construction site started arguing. When things started to heat up, Sufia’s cousin Johar Ali, living next door, came to settle the dispute. “In the heated moment, Tahiyad beat up Zohar with a wooden stick. The stick hit Johar’s head, injuring him seriously. Johar died during treatment at a hospital. Tahiyat was booked for murder and was arrested,” said an official.

