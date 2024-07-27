Two minors, including a NEET aspirant, held for house breakings in Powai

MUMBAI: The Park Site police have arrested two minor boys, including a NEET aspirant, for allegedly breaking into three flats in Powai area and stealing gold ornaments. HT Image

“The accused were inspired by the series ‘Money Heist’, a crime drama series where a mysterious man known as the professor recruits a group of people that enters the Royal Mint of Spain and escapes with 984 million Euros,” said senior inspector Santosh Ghatekar of the Park Site police station. The accused took inspiration from the series and committed the crimes, he added.

Their interrogation revealed that one of the accused is 17 year old, studying in Class 12 and preparing for National Entrance-cum Eligibility (NEET) examination for pursuing medical studies. He had secured 93 percent marks in his SSC examination. His father works in merchant navy and the family lives in a posh building in Kanjurmarg East, the police said. The other accused is 15 years old, studies in Class 9 and lives in Kalyan East along with his family.

The police have recovered the stolen jewellery and cash from the duo. According to the police, the complainant, Abhijit Shah, 42, a resident of Melono Tower, Kanakia Silicon Holly, Hiranandani, Powai registered a case against unknown persons who entered his flat on July 4 between 7pm to 11pm when he was not in the house and made away with gold and cash.

When Shah returned, he found that someone had entered the house by opening the kitchen window and allegedly stolen gold ornaments, diamonds worth ₹3.45 lakh and USD 90.

The FIR was registered on July 5, and during investigation, fingerprints of nearly 100 workers working in the building were taken. The accused were identified after repeated watching of the CCTV footage. They were brought to the police station and during interrogation, they confessed to the crime.

They have committed similar offences in two other flats in the Powai area and FIRs have been registered in Powai and Park Site police stations in connection with the crimes, added the police official.