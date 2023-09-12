Two new ‘shy’ spider species found, named after Great Indian Bustard

MUMBAI: Two new spider species, the Palpimanus Godawan and Palpimanus Maldhok, have been found in the conservation sites of the Rajasthan Desert National Park and Solapur, which is home to the critically endangered bird, the Great Indian Bustard (GIB). Palpimanus Godawan (right) and Palpimanus Maldhok (left).

‘Godawan and ‘Maldhok’ are named in honour of the local name of the GIB. The paper announcing their discoveries was published on September 8 in the European Journal of Taxonomy.

Even as the GIB species are dwindling in number, these two new species owe their continued existence to the protection awarded to the habitats of the GIB.

Rishikesh Tripathi, the arachnologist who found the Palpimanus Godawan while working with the Wildlife Institute of India, said, “If the GIB was not there, these areas would not have been protected, and these spiders would not have survived.”

As Tripathi explained, the spiders share their habitat with India’s heaviest flying bird, barely 150 in number, preferring arid grasslands. But these are considered wastelands and hence are easily lost to development.

The conservation site in Solapur, for instance, hardly sees an occasional GIB. An airport, too, was planned there but halted only because of the land’s status.

In Rajasthan, on the other hand, the bird is under fire due to the many windmills that dot the land, crashing into power lines as their frontal vision is poor. “As these critically endangered birds play a pivotal role in maintaining the delicate balance of their ecosystems, every species, including these newly described spiders, contributes to the intricate tapestry of life in these fragile environments,” said Tripathi. “These discoveries signify that there are new species to be found in these areas, and so they are worth protecting.”

The decision to name them after the GIB was made by the team of scientists and researchers behind the discovery: Nikhil Kuni, Tripathi’s friend and founder of the Palpimanus maldhok, Pradeep M Sankaran, a researcher, and Sudhikumar AV, assistant professor.

“By naming these spiders in honour of the Great Indian Bustard, we hope to draw attention to the urgent need for the preservation of these vital habitats,” said Tripathi. “It highlights the intricate web of life in these ecosystems, where every species plays a crucial role.” Conservationists have called for concerted efforts to protect not only the charismatic megafauna but also the often-overlooked species that are equally vital to the health and resilience of ecosystems.

The spiders are particularly shy, hiding under rocks or in crevices when disturbed. They are maroon in colour, a unique feature they share with the other two known species in their genus, Palpimanidae. Because they are ground species and have heavier bodies, their ability to disperse as spiders do by ballooning, shooting their web, and traipsing from one place to another is limited. As a result, they stay confined to an area. More research on these spider species will continue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON