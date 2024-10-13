MUMBAI: Two people died in separate accidents in the city on Friday. In the first incident, a 45-year-old man died while walking on a footpath when a BEST bus rammed his vehicle and he got stuck in between. In the second case, a 61-year-old man died on Eastern Express Highway near Airoli bridge when he lost control over his two- wheeler. Two persons killed in separate road accidents

According to the N M Joshi Marg police station Dnyaneshwar Dighe, 45, a resident of N M Joshi Marg, Prabhadevi was walking on the footpath on Friday evening when a BEST bus driver, Amin Ibrahim Shaikh, 34, a resident of Jogeshwari near Vinayak Sadan society on N M Joshi Marg who was speeding his bus rammed it into a parked car, resulting in the car jumping on the footpath. Dighe came under the car and got entangled in the car. He was rushed to KEM hospital where he was declared dead,” said a police officer from N M Joshi Marg police station.

The police said they have registered a case against Shaikh under sections 106 death by negligence and 281 rash driving of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

In the second incident a senior citizen died, and a case was registered at Vikhroli police station.

According to the police Manoj Songhela, 61, a resident of Mulund West lost control of his two-wheeler on Friday morning at Eastern Express Highway near Airoli bridge on the service road.

The police said two witnesses to the accident Ajaylal Malik and Nilesh Patil told them they were radar speed testing on the service road when they saw that the man had fallen on the service road after the Airoli bridge.

They rushed him to Godrej Memorial Hospital in Vikhroli where Songhela was declared dead.

A case has been registered against Songhela under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.