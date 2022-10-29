Two steal ornaments worth 11.40 lakh, evade interrogation by faking hearing, speech problem

Mumbai: Two men were arrested for stealing gold ornaments worth ₹11.40 lakh from two flats of a building in Prabhadevi. Initially, the duo evaded interrogation by pretending to be speech and hearing impaired. The police took the help of an ENT specialist from Sion Hospital and came to know that they did not have any such issues. Eventually, they confessed to the crime. Police have recovered the stolen items from them.

The arrested accused are identified as Chandu Ganesh Chendu, 25, and Kiran Mungesh Gurappa, 19.

According to the police, on October 25, Chendu entered a flat on the fifth floor of the Neha Galaxy building in Prabhadevi. The main door of the flat was open and the family members were inside when he stole the gold ornaments that were kept in the hall, said deputy commissioner of police Pranay Ashok of Zone 5.

The accused came down to the third floor and entered another flat and stole gold ornaments kept in the living room. However, as soon as the accused came out of the flat, its owner, Mithun Banage, came into the hall and noticed that the gold ornaments were missing from the place of worship. He raised an alarm and the accused started fleeing from the building.

Hearing the commotion, other residents in the building joined Banage in the chase. The accused was eventually nabbed and brought to the police station, added Ashok.

At the same time, Kiran attempted to steal gold ornaments in another building in the same vicinity and he too was nabbed by the house owner, Arun Pednekar, 47, and was brought to the police station.

During interrogation, the police tried each of their tricks, but for around three hours none of them spoke a word and therefore both were taken to Sion Hospital for a check-up by an ENT specialist. The doctor confirmed that the duo does not suffer from any ailments.

After another round of strict interrogation, they started speaking in Kannada. A translator was then brought in and with his help, statements of the two were recorded and two separate FIRs were registered.

Chendu was arrested in a theft case, whereas Kiran was arrested for a theft attempt, Shivalkar added.