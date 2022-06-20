Two teens die of electrocution while playing cricket
Mumbai: In separate incidents within 24 hours, two teenage boys, died of electrocution while playing cricket.
The first case was reported on Monday from Malwani at 10 am, where a 12-year-old boy, Hamza Shaikh, a resident of Escotor Colony was playing cricket with his friends in the open space, outside a shanty. According to the police, Hamza went to fetch the ball, which fell near a water pump, installed by one of the residents.
To pick up the cricket ball, which was behind the pump, Hamza accidentally touched the machine box and got electrocuted.
As he fell down, his friends rushed to save him. One of the boys tried to detach Hamza from the machine, but he too, felt the shock. The boy was eventually detached from the pump and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.
Shekhar Bhalerao, a senior police inspector from the Malwani police station, said that they have registered a case of death due to negligence against the owner of the water machine.
In the second incident, a 17-year-old boy from Vashi was electrocuted on Sunday evening, while trying to pick a cricket ball, stuck in the tin sheet above the residential society watchman’s cabin. The boy, identified as Siddhant Amit Awasthi, was a resident of Sarla Manohar Cooperative Housing Society. “He was playing cricket in the area when the ball got stuck above the tin shade of the security cabin. While trying to pick up the ball, he accidentally touched an electric pole,and was electrocuted,” a police officer from Vashi police station said.
-With inputs from Raina Assainar
-
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics