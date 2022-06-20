Two teens die of electrocution while playing cricket

Mumbai: In separate incidents within 24 hours, two teenage boys, died of electrocution while playing cricket.

The first case was reported on Monday from Malwani at 10 am, where a 12-year-old boy, Hamza Shaikh, a resident of Escotor Colony was playing cricket with his friends in the open space, outside a shanty. According to the police, Hamza went to fetch the ball, which fell near a water pump, installed by one of the residents.

To pick up the cricket ball, which was behind the pump, Hamza accidentally touched the machine box and got electrocuted.

As he fell down, his friends rushed to save him. One of the boys tried to detach Hamza from the machine, but he too, felt the shock. The boy was eventually detached from the pump and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

Shekhar Bhalerao, a senior police inspector from the Malwani police station, said that they have registered a case of death due to negligence against the owner of the water machine.

In the second incident, a 17-year-old boy from Vashi was electrocuted on Sunday evening, while trying to pick a cricket ball, stuck in the tin sheet above the residential society watchman’s cabin. The boy, identified as Siddhant Amit Awasthi, was a resident of Sarla Manohar Cooperative Housing Society. “He was playing cricket in the area when the ball got stuck above the tin shade of the security cabin. While trying to pick up the ball, he accidentally touched an electric pole,and was electrocuted,” a police officer from Vashi police station said.

-With inputs from Raina Assainar