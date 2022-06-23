Two toddlers killed, woman injured after being hit by a speeding tanker
Mumbai: Two toddlers were killed and a 28-year-old woman suffered severe injuries after being hit by a speeding water tanker in Chembur on Tuesday.
Police officials said the injured woman, Ranjana Gupta, 28, resides with her husband and other members of his family in Kalyan. She had come to Chembur to visit her mother and was living there for a few days.
On Tuesday, Ranjana had an appointment with a physician for a routine medical check-up at a hospital in Chembur Naka for which she was taking her two-year-old daughter and her brother’s three-year-old son.
As the three reached the Star Pride Hotel, they were waiting to cross the road, when a speeding water tanker hit and ran them over.
Some passers-by took them to the nearby Sitla Hospital, where both kids died during treatment.
The woman, who has suffered severe injuries to both her legs and left eye, was initially treated at Sitla Hospital, and was later shifted to Lokmanya Tilak Hospital at Sion, the police said.
Ranjana’s brother, Mangesh Gupta said that she has suffered fractures in one of her legs and she is recuperating at Sion Hospital.
Meanwhile, police officials said that after the incident, the driver of the tanker tried to flee the spot, however, people nabbed him and handed him over to the police.
