Vancouver/Mumbai: Two among three trainee pilots from the city died in a plane crash in Canada’s British Columbia province on Saturday, an official from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed. Two trainee pilots from city die as plane crashes in Canada

The pilots, Abhay Gadroo was a resident of Vasai and Yash Vijay Ramugade was an Andheri resident. The twin-engined light aircraft, Piper PA-34 Seneca, crashed into trees and bushes behind a motel in the city of Chilliwack, about 200 kilometres east of Vancouver, Canadian police officials said.

Apart from Indian nationals, another pilot was also killed in the incident.

The RCMP received the information about the incident around 2pm Pacific Standard Time (PST) and 2.30AM Indian Standard Time.

The cause of the Piper PA-34 Seneca, a twin-engined light aircraft crash is still unknown. Meanwhile, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it is sending investigators for further probe, as reported by Canadian news channels.

“The scene is contained and there were no other reported injuries or risks to the public in the area,” RCMP said in a news release.

Moreover, The British Columbia Emergency Health Services noted that five ambulances and a paramedic supervisor responded to the crash. Additionally, two air ambulance helicopters were also on their way but were cancelled before they reached the site, reported CBC News.

Both Gadroo and Yash went to Canada to pursue careers in aviation. As the news of their demise reached the Krishna Vandan building in Vasai’s Evershine City, where the Gadroo family resides, all the residents came together to mourn for the young man who was loved by each one there.

“He always wanted to become a pilot and worked hard towards achieving his goal,” said Gaurav Goel, the immediate neighbour of 25-year-old Abhay Gadroo.

“He was extremely helpful and always greeted us with a smile. It breaks my heart to hear the shocking news,” said Goel, a chartered accountant by profession. He said that Gadroo wanted to be a pilot and after completing his Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) from Thakur College in Kandivali and went to Canada to pursue a career in aviation three years ago.

“His parents had gone for Char Dham yatra (Hindu pilgrimage consists of four sites: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath) and have been informed about Abhay’s death. We were told that they have reached Delhi and might leave for Canada from the national capital itself,” said Goel, who is Gadroo’s next-door neighbour and has grown up with the deceased. “Gadroo’s parents were working and had arranged for finances for Abhay’s pilot training,” said Goel.

Another resident of Krishna Vandan building said Abhay’s younger brother Chirag also stays in Canada. Chirag went to Canada a year ago for management studies.

“Chirag informed us that the police have not yet released the body or remains of Abhay. Chirag has not even been able to see the body, as the investigation is ongoing. The police have called him with all of Abhay’s belongings,” said the resident, who did not wish to be named. He said Abhay completed his primary and secondary schooling at Vidya Vikasini English High School and was a peace-loving man, the neighbour.

