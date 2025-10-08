Edit Profile
    Uber bike taxi driver run over by cement mixer, passenger hurt

    MUMBAI: An Uber bike taxi driver died after a cement mixer ran over his scooter in Chembur on Sunday

    Published on: Oct 8, 2025 6:46 AM IST
    By Vinay Dalvi
    MUMBAI: An Uber bike taxi driver died after a cement mixer ran over his scooter in Chembur on Sunday. Tilak Nagar police said the pillion rider was seriously injured in the accident, which took place on the Eastern Express Highway near the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) bridge incline.

    Police said the passenger, Kaustubh Dixit, 30, who lives in Chunabhatti, Sion East, works in High Tech Group in Lower Parel. He had gone to R City Mall in Ghatkopar west on Sunday and booked an Uber bike taxi for his ride back home, at 6.30 pm.

    Arvind Kolge arrived on a scooter to pick him up, but when they reached the SCLR incline in Chembur, at 6.50 pm, a cement mixer collided with them. Dixit was thrown off the bike but Kolge fell under the left front tyre of the truck and died on the spot.

    The cement mixer driver dragged Kolge and the scooter 50 feet before he came to a halt. Then he abandoned the truck and fled, police said.

