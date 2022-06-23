Uddhav now races to save the party as his biggest challenge lies ahead in BMC polls

Mumbai In an emotional pitch, Shiv Sena head and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed his Sainiks on Wednesday evening and claimed that he was ready to resign from his position provided the rebel legislators directly asked him to step down.

However, on the other hand, it became clear that the leader of the rebel group, Eknath Shinde, who plunged the Sena and the party-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government into a crisis on Tuesday, did not have the strength yet to avoid disqualification under anti-defection law till Wednesday evening.

A letter by Shinde’s faction to deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal bore the signatures of 34 legislators, of which two were from an allied party and two were Independents. While Sena legislator Nitin Deshmukh’s signature was also there, he returned to the Thackeray-camp and said that the rebels forged his signature.

The Sena chief, who tested positive for Covid earlier in the day, discussed the crisis with the MVA allies- Congress leader Kamal Nath and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar- and decided to fight the battle. Sena insiders said that they are prepared for a legal battle as well.

“I am preparing my resignation letter. I will hand it over to those who have disappeared or were made to disappear. They must go to Raj Bhavan. I cannot go because I am Covid positive,” Thackeray addressed the rebels through the virtual address.

Later, amidst several Sainiks shouting slogans in his support, Thackeray moved out of Varsha, the chief minister’s official residence in Malabar Hills, and headed to his family home in Bandra, Matoshree. “We have seen several challenges when we were not in power. What’s the worst that could happen? Till the common Shiv Sainik is with me, I am ready to face any challenge,” he said.

Meanwhile, a senior Sena leader said that the party is preparing to tackle the rebellion. “They (Shinde faction) do not have the numbers at present. We have about 20 MLAs. Besides keeping the flock together, our options are to expel some rebel legislators, including Eknath Shinde. The party leadership does not intend to surrender. We will use this to make a pitch against the BJP as well because it is happening with their tacit support,” the leader said under conditions of anonymity.

Ajay Chaudhary, Sena group leader in the legislative assembly, said that the rebels have 22 legislators with them.

Sena vs Shinde

In a veiled jibe at Shinde, the chief minister said, “Balasaheb passed away in 2012 and in the 2014 election, we got 63 MLAs. Some people enjoyed ministerial berths in that government. That too was Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena.”

This statement comes after the Shinde faction claimed that the Sena had compromised on the Hindutva agenda spearheaded by Bal Thackeray for the sake of power. “Shiv Sena and Hindutva are two sides of the same coin. The two can never be separated. It is not the time to say who did what for Hindutva. I am perhaps the only chief minister to speak on Hindutva in the Assembly,” Thackeray added, in an apparent response to Shinde.

However, Sena’s move is aimed at keeping control of the organisation and preparing the ground to take action against rebel MLAs. Sena insiders said that they would continue to fight to keep control of the party as there is a fear in the Sena camp that Shinde’s rebellion would cost Thackeray his hold on the organisation.

“Kindly take note that if you fail to attend the meeting, it would be construed that you are willingly giving up the membership of the party, and resulting action would be taken as per the provisions of the Constitution of India,” said a letter signed by Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu.

Shiv Sena MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that the party will fight back. “We will continue to fight it out, what’s the worst that can happen? We might lose power in Maharashtra. We can get back in power but the party’s reputation is the most important thing,” Raut said earlier in the day.

The letter to the deputy speaker, which was on the Shiv Sena letterhead, outlined several issues of the rebel camp including ‘great dissatisfaction’ in the Shiv Sena over the corruption charges against Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik. It also said that the party faced ‘tremendous harassment’ from its allies.

The letter also said that the parties were using the office and power to undermine the base and foundation of the Shiv Sena cadre. “There was enormous discontent amongst the Shiv Sena cadre for forming the government with NCP and Indian National Congress who are ideologically opposed to our party,” it added.

Thackeray in his address also said that he was ready to step down as the chief of the party if the Shiv Sainiks find him incapable of leading the Sena. “I am ready to resign from the post of Shiv Sena president if any Shiv Sainik--not any opponent--says that I am incapable of leading this party,” he said.

Political observers said that Thackeray’s address had an emotional pitch to gain the support of the cadre. In the eventuality of Shinde walking out with over 37 legislators (to avoid disqualification under anti-defection law), the party would use betrayal to target the BJP to keep its face. However, Thackeray’s leadership has had a big dent after the rebellion under his nose.

Thackeray said that he was “pained, surprised and shocked” with the development, adding that those who he considered his own, questioned his leadership. “I am pained, surprised and shocked. Had Congress and NCP said that they do not want me on the CM post it would have been understandable. Today, Kamal Nath and Sharad Pawar called me and assured me that they are with me. But my people are not with me,” he said.

United allies

Amid the political development, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies held a series of meetings, both internal and between each other. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath backed Thackeray.

Sharad Pawar and NCP MP Supriya Sule met Thackeray at Varsha hours before Thackeray vacated the official residence, confirmed a Shiv Sena leader.

Nath along with the All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and Maharashtra in-charge HK Patil addressed a meeting of the Congress legislature party and asked legislators to stay united. Nath also spoke to Thackeray on the phone and met Pawar at the YB Chavan Centre at Nariman Point.

A Congress MLA said that all party legislators had been asked to stay put in Mumbai or at least be prepared to reach the city at a short notice. “All Congress MLAs are firmly with the MVA (Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi),” stressed revenue minister and Congress legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat, while denying reports that some legislators may trade loyalties.

“There are murmurs of discontent in the party over seven legislators cross-voting in the legislative council polls. It seems that our candidate Bhai Jagtap has poached votes from the quota of Chandrakant Handore (who eventually lost),” said a senior Congress leader and legislator.

Another party legislator expressed surprise that it was not the Congress which was considered the weakest link in the MVA, but the Shiv Sena, which was the principal party in the government.