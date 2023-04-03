Sambhaji Nagar riots were orchestrated ahead of polls, alleges Thackeray

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray, while launching the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) campaign in the state on Sunday, alleged that the Sambhaji Nagar communal riots were orchestrated with one eye on the forthcoming elections, and “some parties” were spreading communal hatred to polarise society. The indication clearly was that the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party were behind the attempt.

The rally, titled 'Vajramuth' (iron fist), was aimed at demonstrating the strength of the unity between the Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party and Congress. At the beginning of the rally, all the leaders present paid their respects to a photograph of 'Mother India' and the Constitution of India.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief was speaking at the first MVA joint rally held at the Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal ground in Sambhaji Nagar. The rally, titled ‘Vajramuth’ (iron fist), was aimed at demonstrating the strength of the unity between the Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party and Congress. At the beginning of the rally, all the leaders present paid their respects to a photograph of ‘Mother India’ and the Constitution of India.

In attack mode throughout, Thackeray slammed the Modi government for conspiring to topple all state governments led by opposition parties, including his own MVA government which collapsed after Eknath Shinde split the Shiv Sena and joined hands with the BJP. “They want to finish off the Opposition and constitutional institutions in the country,” he said. “They want to control the judiciary. But the MVA is united to protect democracy and the Constitution, and the BJP will get its comeuppance from voters in the coming elections.”

Thackeray gave the example of Israel, where people and the administration came out on the streets against the autocratic behaviour of their prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. “People must have a certain degree of control over rulers,” he said.

The Sena (UBT) chief took several digs at Narendra Modi, beginning with the prime minister’s controversial degree certificate. “What is the problem in showing a degree?” he said. “Why doesn’t that college want to share Modi’s degree? In fact it should feel proud to show it and say that its student is the prime minister of India. NCP leader Jayant Patil and I studied at the same school, Balmohan Vidya Mandir in Dadar. When I became chief minister, we were both invited to the school. Why doesn’t Modi’s college feel the same pride?”

Thackeray also criticised the BJP’s recent ‘Hindu Janakrosh Morcha’ and asked snidely, “If Modi is the most powerful leader of Hindus, then why are Hindus forced to hold rallies?” He also dared the Shinde-Fadnavis government to fight the state election in the name of Modi and without using a photo of his father, the late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

NCP MLA Ajit Pawar, who is the leader of the Opposition in the assembly, also questioned whether the Sambhaji Nagar riots were planned and said he feared that such violence would affect the industrial development of the city. He warned that the methods used by the BJP to topple governments led by opposition parties was not only dangerous for democracy and the future of the nation but would also affect the development of the state. “We have respect for V D Savarkar, and if the BJP is honest, it should declare a Bharat Ratna for him,” he said.

Former chief minister Ashok Chavan alleged that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had disrespected the Marathwada freedom struggle, and people from the region would teach the ruling parties a lesson in the coming election. Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, on his part, criticised the BJP central government for its autocratic behaviour and claimed that the MVA could win 180 seats in the assembly elections if it stayed united.

Those present at the rally included former MP of the city Chandrakant Khaire, former minister Diwakar Raote, Jitendra Awhad, Rajesh Tope, Dhananjay Munde and Amit Deshmukh. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole was absent, as he was in Surat to be present for the filing of the petition against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi.

