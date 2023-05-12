Quit on moral grounds like I did: Thackeray tells Shinde, Fadnavis

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the Supreme Court verdict on the issue of disqualification of 16 MLAs and dared chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to resign on moral grounds and face elections. The former chief minister also demanded that former Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari should face action for his illegal decisions. Mumbai, May 11 (ANI): Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thakarey) chief, Uddhav Thackeray speaks at Matoshree, in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (Nitin Lawate)

Shinde and Fadnavis, however, claimed victory and insisted that the SC verdict has rendered their government legal and valid.

“This was not the case to decide the future of Shiv Sena but the future of democracy in the country. The Supreme Court has exposed those who are greedy for power and their politics,” said Thackeray while speaking to the media at Matoshree after meeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday.

“The court has also cleared that the decisions of the then Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari were not according to the spirit of law. The SC also ruled that appointment of Bharat Gogawale as chief whip of the party was illegal,” added Thackeray.

“When my own MLAs left me, I resigned immediately on the grounds of morality. After this verdict of the SC, now chief minister Eknath Shinde and DCM Devendra Fadnavis should resign immediately on the grounds of morality,” said Thackeray.

Thackeray also said that even if the SC has handed over the issue of disqualification to the Speaker of the assembly, the court has made it clear that Gogawale’s appointment was illegal. “So, Sunil Prabhu from our party is a whip and expects the speaker will soon give his decision.”

Thackeray said he accepts that his decision to resign from the post of CM before facing the house might be wrong in a legal battle but was correct on moral grounds.

“That time I felt it was morally wrong to continue as CM when my own MLAs are standing against me. So, I resigned. The court says it would have reinstated the MVA government If I had not resigned. I might be wrong in legal terms but morally I was correct.” said Thackeray.

Thackeray launched a bitter attack on the role Koshyari citing the SC remarks. “Nowadays, it seems that Governors are used as servants by the ruling party (BJP). This is time to rethink if there is any need for the post of Governor.

“The court has slammed the role of the then Governor Khoshyari. So, he should also be punished for his illegal decision. Otherwise, it will create a wrong precedent and the people holding the post of Governor will do whatever they or their masters want them to do and will happily go home after the term ends.” said Thackeray.

Shinde and Fadnavis addressed a joint press conference after the SC verdict and claimed victory and insisted that the verdict has rendered their government legal and valid.

“The Supreme Court judgement was a rap for those who were repeatedly calling this government illegal and unconstitutional. Truth has won and this government was formed after completing all the legal formalities,” said Shinde.

Fadnavis said he is happy with the SC’s decision. “This is a victory of democracy and public mandate. The status quo ante can’t be given, and Uddhav Thackeray will not be made CM, and this was very clear in judgement.” said Fadnavis.

He also welcomed the decision that the rights of Shiv Sena MLAs, who faced disqualification are retained. “Uddhav Thackeray has said that he resigned on moral grounds. But he can’t speak on morality. I want to ask him where his morality was when he left the BJP and joined hands with the NCP and Congress. Thackeray resigned because of shame and fear of getting defeated,” said Fadnavis. He also said that Governor Koshyari was right in calling Shinde to form the government.

Shinde said that the right of disqualification was with the Speaker and the SC acted accordingly. He also added that the Election Commission of India had already recognised them as Shiv Sena and given them the party symbol. Shinde reiterated that his party is the original Shiv Sena and this decision was taken three months after they split. He added that Thackeray had resigned from the post of CM as he had no majority.

“We had the majority, and he (Uddhav) was left with no alternative but to resign. We acted as per people’s mandate and followed the thoughts of late Balasaheb Thackeray,” said Shinde and claimed that he saved Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena. Shinde refused to speak on the role of the then Governor Koshyari.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar termed the SC verdict as important and expressed hope that the Speaker will maintain the reputation of the institution.

“The court has taken a strong stand in the case, and it appears to be an important verdict. The court has pointed out that the legislative party is not final, but the order of the political party is important as it asks candidates to contest elections. Some decisions are yet to happen as the Speaker has been given the responsibility to decide on disqualification of MLAs in a specific time period. Let’s see, when the Speaker takes its decision, at that time we will express our stand.

“The Speaker is an institution and those having the responsibility are expected to maintain its reputation,” said Sharad Pawar.

—with inputs from Faisal Malik