Uddhav Thackeray to begin tour of LS constituencies from Feb 1

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
Jan 29, 2024 07:24 AM IST

On the birth anniversary of party founder Bal Thackeray, his son Uddhav launched his poll campaign on January 23 in Nashik where he launched a series of attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Mumbai: After sounding the bugle for the Lok Sabha elections through the state-level conclave of his faction in Nashik early this week, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has decided to visit Lok Sabha constituencies his faction is planning to contest. His visit will begin on February 1 from Raigad Lok Sabha constituency.

On the birth anniversary of party founder Bal Thackeray, his son Uddhav launched his poll campaign on January 23 in Nashik where he launched a series of attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On January 22 Thackeray visited the historic Kalaram Temple to show the connection between his party and family with the Ram temple movement. From February 1, Uddhav Thackeray will start his state tour from Raigad in Konkan, which is considered Sena (UBT)’s stronghold. The region has always supported the party politically in the past.

Raigad Lok Sabha constituency was with the party till 2019 when NCP’s Sunil Tatkare defeated Anant Geete. After the split in the NCP, Sunil Tatkare joined deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s faction and has been appointed as state president of the faction. As part of the seat-sharing pact between three parties in opposition, Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Sharad Pawar faction is ready to concede Raigad Lok Sabha seat to Thackeray. The Thackeray visit to Raigad is seen as his bid to kickstart the poll preparation in Raigad, Thackeray will be on a two-day visit to Raigad and will address six rallies during his visit. On February 1 Thackeray will address rallies at Pen, Alibag and Roha, followed by rallies in Mhasala, Mangaon and Poladpur on the second day.

“Uddhav Thackeray will be accompanied by former MP Anant Geete, faction probable candidate for the seat and senior leader Subhash Desai. Thackeray will cover all corners of Raigad districts which come under the LS constituency. In the coming days, he will tour other LS constituencies also. This will be the first round of LS poll preparation and Thackeray will visit prominent areas in that LS constituency. So that after the declaration of elections, Thackeray can focus on the state tour and will visit every LS constituency at least once. After the tour of Raigad on February 1 and 2 Thackeray will visit another LS constituency on February 5 and 6.” said a leader from the faction.

