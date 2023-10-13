‘Uddhav Thackeray wanted to join hands with BJP after meeting Modi’

Mumbai The Ajit Pawar led NCP faction on Thursday claimed that the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was seriously considering joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after his meeting with prime minister Narendra Modi in July 2021. The rebel NCP faction’s Maharashtra president Sunil Tatkare said this was disclosed by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut in a meeting with Ajit Pawar soon after meeting the prime minister. (HT PHOTO)

The rebel NCP faction’s Maharashtra president Sunil Tatkare said this was disclosed by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut in a meeting with Ajit Pawar soon after meeting the prime minister.

Thackeray with then deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and then public works department minister Ashok Chavan had met the prime minister and discussed issues such as Maratha and OBC reservation, nomination of 12 MLCs and release of GST compensation dues on June 8, 2021. After the meeting with the delegation, Modi met Thackeray in a one-on-one meeting for around 30 minutes.

“After meeting the PM, Raut contacted me to schedule a meeting with Ajit Dada. During this meeting, he said that Uddhav ji is seriously contemplating joining hands with BJP again after his interaction with PM Modi,” Tatkare claimed on Thursday.

He said that Eknath Shinde, who was then PWD minister, and another leader Milind Narvekar, who were also present for the meeting with Ajit, explained what compelled Uddhav Thackeray to change his mind.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON