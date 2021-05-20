Uddhav to visit cyclone-hit districts this weekend

The state cabinet on Wednesday took stock of the losses caused by cyclone Tauktae, which hit the coastal districts of Maharashtra on Sunday and Monday. The state government is expected to announce a relief package after the tours of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray this weekend, by when the assessment of losses is expected to be completed. Thackeray is visiting the cyclone-affected districts on Friday and Saturday.

The cyclone that affected 11 districts, including seven in coastal parts, has so far claimed 18 lives. Of them, 16 are from coastal districts (four in Raigad; three each in Sindhudurg, Thane, Palghar; two in Ratnagiri and one in Mumbai) and two from Jalgaon in north Maharashtra.

The three who died in Sindhudurg are fisherfolk who died in two separate boat mishaps in Devgad tehsil. Two fisherfolk are still missing. Some deaths were due to tree falls or electrocution.

According to primary estimates, crops and horticulture on more than 10,000 hectares have been damaged. Orchards of alphonso mangoes and plantation of chickoo and betelnut have been damaged to a large extent, against which the losses to the seasonal crops were minimum as the coastal parts of the state do not grow summer crops. As per the figures collated by Wednesday evening, highest agricultural losses were registered in Sindhudurg as crops on 3,375 hectares has been affected, followed by 2,500 hectares in Ratnagiri and 1,500 hectares in Raigad.

“In comparison with the losses sustained due to cyclone Nisarg last year, the damages due to the cyclone Tauktae is less. The actual monetary losses are not expected to be more than ₹20 crore, as per the preliminary estimates,” said an official from Mantralaya.

In Ratnagiri, the financial losses estimated as per the assessment done till Wednesday was ₹3.75 crore. “The spot punchanamas are being held and are expected to be completed by Thursday. All the 4,563 residents who were shifted to safer places have returned to their homes. Until 7 am on Wednesday, power supply of 478,000 of 745,000 affected households were restored,” said Datta Bhadkamwad, resident deputy collector, Ratnagiri.

According to the energy department, 4.64 million consumers in Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and other districts of Maharashtra faced power outage. “More than 25% of them are still waiting for the restoration of the supply. We have deployed more than 13,172 workers on the restoration work by diverting staff from other districts as well,” said an offiicla from energy department.

The state government is expected to announce relief package for the affected people in coastal districts in the next few days. “As per the set norms of National Disaster Relief Fund, the compensation for the crop losses ranges between ₹6,800 and ₹18,000 per hectare. It’s from ₹6,000 to ₹95,000 for the damages to the houses and ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh is given to the next of kin of the deceased. We have currently decided to go ahead with the set norms and distribute compensation. There may be a special package announced later after the visits of the political leadership,” said a Congress minister, requesting anonymity.

Guardian ministers of coastal districts affected have demanded special package for the affected districts, keeping the NDRF norms aside. The state government had announced a special package by increasing amount of the compensation last year after Nisarg.