Uddhav’s Sena questions validity of Shinde’s election as chief leader

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) in a counter attack on chief minister Eknath Shinde’s Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (BSS) raised question on the validity of Shinde’s election as chief leader saying the latter did not have support of organisation and office-bearers, and hence, his election was invalid. They also mentioned that there was no provision for such a post in Shiv Sena’s constitution.

During a hearing on claims staked by both the Sena factions on Tuesday, the Uddhav-led Sena (UBT) told the Election Commission of India (ECI) that there was no split in the Shiv Sena, but a group of MLAs and MPs walked out.

They also urged the ECI to give more time for hearing, following which the ECI fixed the next hearing on January 20.

Following the rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray and subsequent fall of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state, the Shinde faction had reconstituted the national executive of the party and announced the rebel leader as chief leader of the Shiv Sena, which was challenged by Uddhav’s group.

In the last hearing before the ECI, the Shinde faction had raised questions on the validity of the election of Uddhav Thackeray as party president.

On Tuesday, counsel for Uddhav’s Sena, Kapil Sibal, answered the queries and launched a counter attack by reading the constitution of Shiv Sena. “There was no split in Shiv Sena, only some MLAs and MPs left the party. The split is imaginary and the ECI should not consider it. Thackeray is leader of the original Shiv Sena. Election of Shinde as chief leader is invalid,’’ Sibal argued. He also demanded that ECI should not take any decision on the symbol dispute till the Supreme Court takes a decision in the matter of expulsion of 16 MLAs.

“Shinde faction has submitted fake documents to show the support of workers and office bearers of the organisation. The ECI should scrutinise these documents and take the identity parade of the persons claimed to be associated with the Shinde faction. The ECI can also do the same thing with our documents. We have submitted about 23 lakh documents and ECI can call anyone of it for an identity parade,” Sibal said.

Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai said, “We have faith in the ECI and we will get justice. Our counsel Kapil Sibal answered all questions raised by the Shinde faction in the last hearing.”

On the other hand, the Shinde faction gave an example of the Sadique Ali case in 1968 during a split in the Congress and underlined the Supreme Court verdict which said the ECI will give a decision on the party symbol.