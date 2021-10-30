Ulhasnagar Municipal Transport to resume bus services after 8 years

Eight years after it was stopped, the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) has decided to resume its transport service under the Ulhasnagar Municipal Transport (UMT) banner. The civic body has now initiated the procedure for the same.

The UMT bus services were operational not only in the city but also connected to the nearby cities of Ambernath and Badlapur. It was stopped eight years ago due to poor response and losses.

With this initiative to resume the services, the civic body plans to acquire 20 electric buses initially. The civic body also plans to run these buses within the city and to the nearby cities too.

In 2010, the UMC started the bus services through a private contractor in the city. After three years, the bus services were stalled due to financial loss. In the last eight years, not a single UMT bus has been running in the city.

“The civic body is in talks with companies dealing with buses. Through e-tendering, a company will be finalised and 20 electric buses will be purchased for the city. The company will bear the cost for the driver and the maintenance of the buses while the civic body will look after the appointment of the conductor and ticket sales,” said an officer of UMC.

“Once the 20 buses are acquired and the response is good, we will acquire more buses in future for the city,” added the officer.

Mahesh Punjwani, 35, a resident of Ulhasnagar Camp 5, said, “There are no other modes of transportation in the city apart from the auto rickshaws. The bus facility will be a major relief from the hefty fares charged by the auto drivers. I travel to Kalyan daily for work by auto and it cost me a lot.”