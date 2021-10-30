Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Ulhasnagar Municipal Transport to resume bus services after 8 years
mumbai news

Ulhasnagar Municipal Transport to resume bus services after 8 years

Eight years after it was stopped, the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation has decided to resume its transport service under the Ulhasnagar Municipal Transport banner. The civic body has now initiated the procedure for the same
Ulhasnagar Municipal Transport will resume bus services after a gap of eight years. (For representational purposes only) (RISHIKESH CHOUDHARY/HT PHOTO)
Ulhasnagar Municipal Transport will resume bus services after a gap of eight years. (For representational purposes only) (RISHIKESH CHOUDHARY/HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 07:18 PM IST
Copy Link
By Sajana Nambiar, Ulhasnagar

Eight years after it was stopped, the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) has decided to resume its transport service under the Ulhasnagar Municipal Transport (UMT) banner. The civic body has now initiated the procedure for the same.

The UMT bus services were operational not only in the city but also connected to the nearby cities of Ambernath and Badlapur. It was stopped eight years ago due to poor response and losses.

With this initiative to resume the services, the civic body plans to acquire 20 electric buses initially. The civic body also plans to run these buses within the city and to the nearby cities too.

In 2010, the UMC started the bus services through a private contractor in the city. After three years, the bus services were stalled due to financial loss. In the last eight years, not a single UMT bus has been running in the city.

“The civic body is in talks with companies dealing with buses. Through e-tendering, a company will be finalised and 20 electric buses will be purchased for the city. The company will bear the cost for the driver and the maintenance of the buses while the civic body will look after the appointment of the conductor and ticket sales,” said an officer of UMC.

“Once the 20 buses are acquired and the response is good, we will acquire more buses in future for the city,” added the officer.

Mahesh Punjwani, 35, a resident of Ulhasnagar Camp 5, said, “There are no other modes of transportation in the city apart from the auto rickshaws. The bus facility will be a major relief from the hefty fares charged by the auto drivers. I travel to Kalyan daily for work by auto and it cost me a lot.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 30, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out