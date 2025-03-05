Menu Explore
‘University of Mumabai’: MU scrambles to fix convocation certificate typo disaster

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 05, 2025 07:42 AM IST

On Tuesday, the university issued a circular to colleges affiliated to it, instructing them to retrieve the erroneous certificates

MUMBAI: The University of Mumbai just flunked its own name! Red-faced after the blunder, it is now scrambling to recall convocation certificates for the 2023-24 batch – thanks to a humiliating typo, which reads ‘University of Mumabai’.

Mumbai, India - February 02, 2021: View of Mumbai Universtiy from outside at Fort area in Mumbai, on Friday, February 02, 2021, HT Photo (Hindustan Times)
Mumbai, India - February 02, 2021: View of Mumbai Universtiy from outside at Fort area in Mumbai, on Friday, February 02, 2021, HT Photo (Hindustan Times)

On Tuesday, the university issued a circular to colleges affiliated to it, instructing them to retrieve the erroneous certificates. It said fresh certificates would be issued in due course.

With no justification for the blunder, a university spokesperson attempted to pass the buck, pinning the blame on affiliated colleges. It claimed the mistake had been identified a fortnight ago, after which colleges were instructed to halt distribution. “At the convocation ceremony, degrees are awarded only to gold medallists and outstanding performers. The rest of the students receive their certificates at the degree distribution ceremony held by their respective colleges,” the spokesperson said.

Despite the university’s claims, reports indicate that several colleges had already distributed the erroneous certificates. Then, last week, colleges began returning them to the university, prompting it to acknowledge the issue publicly.

Meanwhile, Yuva Sena (UBT) leader and university Senate member, Pradeep Sawant, alleged that while the university claims that only 1,000 faulty certificates had been distributed, Yuva Sena estimates that over 1 lakh such certificates had been printed, with thousands already reaching affiliated colleges.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Varun Sardesai has written to higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil, demanding an inquiry into the matter and action against the officials responsible for the gaffe as well as the printing company.

