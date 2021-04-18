University of Mumbai announces PET results for PhD, MPhil

The University of Mumbai (MU) on Saturday announced results for the preliminary eligibility test (PET). According to the information shared by the varsity, 55.8% of applicants for Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) and 47.5% Master of Philosophy (MPhil) applicants cleared the entrance test.

A total of 7,706 students appeared for the entrance test for PhD this year, and of them, 4,304 applicants passed the exam. Similarly, 223 students appeared for the entrance test for MPhil courses of which 106 students cleared the exam.

“The exam was held online between March 25 and 27 this year for a total of 79 subjects. Due to the lockdown, we could not hold this exam in 2020 so there were more applications this year,” said an official from MU.

This year, MU received more than 11,759 applications for this examination, including 11,352 for PhD and 407 applications for MPhil. This includes 4,914 male students and 6,437 female students for PhD programmes and 197 male and 210 female students for MPhil programmes.