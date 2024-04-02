Unknown delivery boys booked for sexually harassing girls, women from Tardeo

MUMBAI: A case was registered against an unknown delivery boy of Swiggy Instamart (instant grocery delivery service provider) for allegedly sexually harassing girls from the locality while waiting at an order collection center. HT Image

The police said on Sunday night residents of RTO Road in Tardeo protested against Swiggy’s Instamart store in their area. The residents were also joined by the minister for tourism, skill development, and entrepreneurship.

“In our area on RTO road, Tardeo there is this Swiggy’s Instamart store. Several delivery boys of the company come to collect groceries and deliver them as per the orders at any time there are more than 20-25 two-wheelers outside the society. The delivery boys create a nuisance in the area,” said Nitin Walse, a financial consultant who stays in the German Darshan Society which is opposite the building in which Swiggy Instamart has an office.

“Several women and girls complained about being stalked and lewd comments being passed against them. Recently, there was a dispute between the locals and Swiggy Instamart delivery boys and the matter reached the Tardeo police station which had not acted in time. So, we protested on Sunday evening, and we were also joined by minister and local MLA,” he added.

The Swiggy Instamart delivery vans keep loading and unloading stuff throughout the night, further causing trouble to residents.

“Our three women have lodged a case against the unknown alleged delivery boys for harassing them. Anytime there are more than 25 to 40 delivery boys present in the area. The Rose Wood Hotel building as rented the space to them,” said Sunil Wajge, former secretary of the German Darshan Society. Wajge said they can’t question the boys as well as they get into a brawl immediately.

“There are issues over parking and the delivery boys sitting on the bikes keep spitting on the road, further dirtying the area,” said Wajge.

The Tardeo police have registered a case under sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown delivery boys. “We have also added several sections of the Motor Vehicle Act,” said the police. When contacted Swiggy Instamart refused to comment on the development.