Unknown man booked for stalking, harassing women in Colaba

ByVinay Dalvi
Dec 14, 2024 06:40 AM IST

Colaba police filed a case against a man for stalking a woman, following her home and committing indecent acts outside her apartment.

MUMBAI: The Colaba police have registered a case against a man who allegedly stalked a 58-year-old woman till her residence on Wednesday.

Unknown man booked for stalking, harassing women in Colaba

According to the police, the victim was staying with her friend in Colaba behind the Taj Hotel area. At around 3.30pm, she noticed a man was stalking her. As she went home, he followed her till the apartment. “She went inside the house and locked the door. The man locked the door from outside. He unzipped his pants, masturbated outside the apartment and left,” said a police officer. “She was not ready to lodge a complaint, but we spoke to her friend, who agreed to lodge a complaint.”

An FIR is registered under sections 74 (assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 78(2) (stalking), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) and 296 (a) (obscene acts) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The police have received CCTV footage of the housing society to identify the accused.

An officer said another similar incident was reported in a society near Radio Club, Colaba on Tuesday, but the victim is not ready to file a complaint.

