Unknown men steal 1 crore cash from Angadia residence in SoBo

Mumbai: In broad daylight, two unknown persons stole ₹1 crore cash using a duplicate key from the residence of Angadia in Bhuleshwar Market in south Mumbai. The police have launched a manhunt for the accused who was captured on the CCTV camera with his accomplice. Both were wearing face masks.

Investigators suspect that person privy to the information that ₹1 crore cash was home was involved in the burglary. Angadia is a specialised courier services for transporting gold, diamonds, and cash.

According to the police, the complainant, Ketan Patel, lives on the third floor in 64 number building, Bhoiwada Galli, Bhuleshwar Market. The incident occurred in the afternoon on Saturday when Patel was in his office.

The incident came to light when Patel returned home in the evening and found the cash was missing. He then checked the CCTV footage of the building and learnt that some unknown person had visited his home. He immediately approached the VP Road police station and a case was registered against unknown persons. As per the CCTV footage, two people arrived around 2:30pm and went to the third floor, they were wearing masks and their faces were not visible. It appears that both entered the house using a duplicate key and stole the cash, said senior inspector Kishorkumar Shinde of the VP Road police station.

“We have found some leads and are working on it to nab the culprit,” said Shinde. The CCTV camera installed in the building and the area captured the suspects and police are trying to identify the accused, added another officer.

Several police teams have been formed and they are working on several aspects to nab the culprits. The crime branch officers are also conducting a parallel investigation. One of the officials said, it appears that suspects are known to the victim and they might have conducted recce as well before committing an offence.