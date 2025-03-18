MUMBAI: A 50-year-old businessman who had supplied stationary through official tendering process online alleged that an unknown person/s opened a bank account in his name, replaced his business bank account details in his profile and made away with ₹8.4 lakh he was supposed to receive. An FIR was registered by the police on Sunday. Unknown person obtains, misappropriates Ghatkopar supplier’s contract payment

The complainant, Arvind Gada, lives in Sainath Nagar, Ghatkopar (West). Police said in August last year, he had applied for government tenders using the official portal and entered details of his firm when he submitted the bids. A month later, his firm, Dosti Stationery, was awarded the tenders for Ministry of Defence and for a soil and land survey in West Bengal. He supplied stationeries to the government and semi government agencies as per their requirement but did not receive the payment.

When he inquired about the tender, he was informed that the consignments worth ₹7.71 lakh and ₹69,502 was sent to New Delhi and West Bengal respectively. He was also informed that payment was already issued to the bank account number submitted on the portal, said police. Gada then checked the bank account details on the portal and saw an unfamiliar Kotak Mahindra bank account number in the place of his business account at a cooperative bank.

The police said some unknown person had allegedly changed the bank account details on the portal and received ₹8.40 lakh that was due to Gada in their fraudulent bank account. The Ghatkopar police have registered a case under sections 318 (4) (cheating), 319 (2) (cheating by personation) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and section 66 (d) (cheating by personation using a computer resource) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.