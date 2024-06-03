 Unruly flyer arrested by Sahar police | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Unruly flyer arrested by Sahar police

ByMegha Sood
Jun 03, 2024 08:06 AM IST

The flight, IX 473, was enroute to Bahrain from Kozhikode (Kerala) when the incident occurred, said police

Mumbai: The Sahar police on Saturday arrested a 25-year-old man after he allegedly tried to open the rear door of an Air India Express flight and created a ruckus onboard after being intercepted by other passengers and crew members.

The flight, IX 473, was enroute to Bahrain from Kozhikode (Kerala) when the incident occurred, said police. It took off from Kozhikode at around 10.10am, with the passenger, identified as Abdul Nadukodil, allocated seat number 15, the crew told police. Around two hours later, Nadukondil allegedly got up from his seat and went to the rear end of the aircraft, where he pushed a cabin crew member and tried to open the aircraft door. The cabin crew explained to him that his act could put all aircraft occupants’ lives in danger and made him return to his seat.

Soon, however, Nadukondil began creating a ruckus, verbally abusing other passengers and threatening to open the aircraft door again. The cabin crew moved him to another seat but also thought it was best to deplane him considering his overall behaviour. The flight was then diverted to Mumbai, said officials.

The complainant, a Mumbai-based security officer with Air India Express, said that at 12.52pm on Saturday, an alert was received that flight IX 473 would have to be diverted to Mumbai due to an unruly passenger. At 1.30pm, the flight landed at Mumbai airport, following which the crew offloaded Nadukondil and handed him over to security personnel.

“We have registered a case against the flyer and arrested him,” said a police officer. He has been booked under sections 323, 336, 504, 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

News / Cities / Mumbai / Unruly flyer arrested by Sahar police
