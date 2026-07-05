MUMBAI: BJP Mumbai chief Ameet Satam found himself at the centre of a political storm after a video showing him laughing and remarking, “Yesterday, it was because of a tree, today it is a manhole,” in the backdrop of two recent civic deaths in Mumbai went viral, drawing condemnation from opposition parties as well as discomfort within the ruling alliance. Satam’s ‘insensitive’ laughter over tree fall and manhole deaths draws flak, oppn seeks removal

The controversy erupted after a video surfaced on Friday showing Satam outside the state legislature apparently exchanging pleasantries with senior NCP (SP) MLA Jayant Patil. In the clip, Satam is heard laughing and saying, “Yesterday, it was because of a tree, today it is a manhole,” in an apparent reference to the back-to-back deaths that have put the BJP-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation under intense scrutiny.

The two incidents involved 11-year-old Vihaan Srivastava, who was killed in Chembur after a tree crashed onto a school bus, and 55-year-old Aslam Isak Shaikh, who died after falling into an unguarded open manhole at Saki Naka.

Reacting sharply, MNS chief Raj Thackeray wrote to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, questioning both Satam’s conduct and the chief minister’s silence over the episode. “One of your MLAs and party office-bearers laughs openly over the deaths of people, and yet not a single disciplinary action is taken against him. There is a famous saying that you may have heard: ‘Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.’ No one seems to feel remorse or regret anymore. And in the midst of all this, you do not utter a single word. Your silence has made everyone reckless,” Thackeray wrote in the letter, which he also posted on his social media handle.

He further said, “There used to be a world of difference between the politics of Maharashtra and that of many other states in the country. The vision, values, and dignity of Maharashtra’s political leaders were admired and respected across India. But over the past few years, it has become increasingly evident that we are lowering ourselves to the standards of some northern states known for regressive political thinking.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also criticised Satam, saying, “Where are the feelings and restraint? How can such a person be the Mumbai chief of a party? Remove him (from the post).”

Defending himself, Satam alleged that the opposition had deliberately twisted the context of his remarks. “The opposition is changing the context and it has been misconstrued. Earlier, no one in the BMC was suspended. This time, seven people were suspended. Has anyone seen Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray or Aaditya Thackeray on roads during times of distress? They sit at home and make statements,” he said.

The remarks also drew criticism from within the ruling coalition, with BJP ally Shiv Sena distancing itself from Satam’s comments.

“Such remarks are not proper. We believe chief minister Devendra Fadnavis would have admonished him,” said Shiv Sena leader and Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat.