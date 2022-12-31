Upper house keeps Lokayukta Bill in abeyance

Nagpur: In a major setback to the Shinde-Fadnavis government, the Lokayukta bill, which was passed in the state assembly on Monday, was kept in abeyance by the legislative council on Friday.

Leader of the Opposition Ambadas Danve, senior Opposition leader Eknath Khadse and Congress member Abhijit Wanjari took strong objection when education minister Deepak Kesarkar tabled the bill in the House for approval. “How can we pass the bill without a debate?” asked Wanjari, and urged the Chair to send it to the 70-member joint selection committee to study.

While tabling the bill, Kesarkar pointed out that for the first time the chief minister, ministers and people’s representatives were being brought within its ambit. The minister called it “historic legislation”, adding that Maharashtra was the first state to have such a law.

However, even though the 2022 Lokayukta encompasses the Prohibition of Corruption Act, there are several filters. Before initiating any inquiry against the chief minister, the Lokayukta will have to seek the approval of at least two-thirds of the legislative assembly. Moreover, the Lokayukta cannot investigate corruption charges against the CM related to internal security or public order.

The assembly passed the Lokayukta bill last Monday without discussion, as the Opposition had staged a walkout over the alleged scam in the Teachers Entrance Test. Justifying the government’s move, Kesarkar said that even social crusader Anna Hazare and several experts, including the state chief secretary, had examined the draft and finalised it. However, the Opposition refused to listen to him and reiterated their demand of sending the draft bill to the joint select committee.

Deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe later announced that she would keep the draft bill pending in view of the sentiments of the members of the House. Surprisingly, not a single ruling party member supported Kesarkar or spoke in favour of the bill.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis entered the House and requested members to pass the Bill. However, it was too late as the Chair had already decided to keep it pending.